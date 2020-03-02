Palmer Garners First-Team Nod, Trio Placed on Second Team

Oskaloosa–Four Statesmen women’s bowlers earned league recognition as the all-Heart of America Athletic Conference teams were announced Monday.

Bailey Palmer (Sr., Ottumwa, Iowa, Biology) was honored on the five-person first team, while Nicole Craft (Sr., Wakefield, Neb., Sports Management), Gabi Evans (Fr., West Liberty, Iowa, Business Management), and Alexis Lake (Fr., Kaysville, Utah, Business Management) claimed second-team awards (five individuals on second squad).

The award is the second for both Palmer and Craft, while Evans and Lake are taking home honors in their first collegiate campaigns.

The Statesmen entered last weekend’s Heart Championships with seven top-10 finishes, highlighted by twice taking runner-up honors.

Palmer currently tops the navy and gold with a 194.5 pin average in 55 games (also a team high). She has a high game of 244, has been in the top 10 three times, and has one other top-25 placing.

Craft’s average sits at 185.9 over 51 games with a team high game of 267. The senior has thus far notched two top-10 showings and one other top-25 finish.

Evans has a 188.2 mark (33 games) with a season-best game of 234. She has notched one top 10 and one top 25.

Lake’s 183.0 average has been accomplished over 48 games. She has a top game of 240 and has placed inside the top 25 in one tournament.

Megan Carpenter of Baker was named the Heart Player of the Year, while Newcomer of the Year accolades went to Sabrina Bennett of Grand View. Cheryl Keslar of Baker was tabbed by her peers as Heart Coach of the Year.