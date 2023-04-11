Oskaloosa Girls Track Heads To Fort Madison

by Betsy Luck

After missing two meets earlier in the season due to weather, the Oskaloosa girls track and field team picked up a meet and headed to Fort Madison on a beautiful day for a meet.

The team finished third in the team standings. The girls came home with six individual champions: Maleah Walker in the long jump, the 100 meter dash and the 200 meter dash, Hannah Quang in the 100 meter hurdles, and the quartets of Lydia VanVeldhuizen, Sadie Blommers, Emmalee Wells-Stout and Hannah Quang in the shuttle hurdle relay and Maddy Moorman, Ryleigh Wilken, Hannah Quang and Tierney Carter in the distance medley.

Second place finishers included: Tierney Carter in the 1500 meter run with a five-second PR and the 4×400 (Wells-Stout, VanVeldhuizen, Carter, and Evelyn Adam)

The team set two new season best relay times in the distance medley relay and the sprint medley relay and had eight individual personal records set.

I was concerned about the warm conditions, but the girls did a great job of being physically and mentally prepared for the warm weather and came out ready to compete. It’s always nice to see different teams than we usually do. It’s good for the team to see different competition, and most of the schools in this meet were Class 3A schools.

The team is back in action on Thursday when they travel to East Marshall.

No team standings were available at the time of sending this writeup.