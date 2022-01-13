Oskaloosa Boys Swim Team Back In Action At Grinnell

by Rachel Brown

The Oskaloosa Boys Swim Team was back in the pool last night for a double dual against Vinton and Grinnell, @ Grinnell. This was the first time this season that we had all of our swimmers able to compete. With that being said we did fall short of winning both duals but the scores were a lot closer than the last two times we have competed against these teams! A lot of our points were lost by getting out touched in the final seconds of a race. This is something we will be working on before we compete next week!

Here are the highlights from last night’s meet: (*season best, Life time best)

200 Medley relay: A team of Roberts, Rupprecht, Briggs, and Scholes placed 3rd and B team of Snyder, Wilson, Phillips-Sisul, and Jones placed 6th

200 Free: Oliver Smith placed 4th

200 IM: Jackson Phillips-Sisul placed 3rd

JV 50 Free: Jones 1st, Ingamells 2nd, Wilson 3rd, Hols 4th

Varsity 50 Free: Briggs 5th Scholes 6th Rupprecht 7th

100 Freestyle: Roberts 4th Smith 6th Snyder 8th

500 Freestyle: Phillips-Sisul 3rd

200 Relay: A team of Scholes, Rupprecht, Smith, Briggs 3rd B team of Jones, Ingamells, Wilson, Snyder 5th

100 Back: Roberts 4th

100 Breast: Rupprecht 3rd Scholes 4th Snyder 9th*

400 Relay: team of Phillips-Sisul Smith Roberts and Briggs 2nd