OHS To Celebrate Gnimocemoh Week

Rachel Frost

The Oskaloosa High School Gnimocemoh (homecoming spelled backward) week will be from February 3rd to February 7th this year. The high school is celebrating their school pride with dress-up days throughout the week and the second annual “Osky Games.” Monday through Friday, homerooms will compete against each other playing short games during pride hour, with Friday being the championships. Support the students throughout a busy week of sports this Gnimocemoh week! Starting out, there will be a boys and girls basketball game in Norwalk on Tuesday. On Thursday, the fun continues with the bowling team traveling to Centerville and the wrestlers having a home meet. On Friday, the big Gnimocemoh games will be taking place during the school day and the boys and girls basketball teams take on Pella at home! Girls JV will kick off at 4:45, with girls varsity starting at 6:15, and boys varsity at around 7:45. Also, the Oskaloosa Student Council will host the annual spaghetti dinner to celebrate the fun week. The spaghetti dinner will be free-will donation as a fundraiser for Student Council! Spaghetti, meatballs, garlic bread, lemonade, and water will be served at 5:45 in the small gym and continue through the first quarter of the boys’ game! As for Saturday, Boys’ swimming will head to Ankeny for districts and Dance Dynamix will have a winter showcase, starting at 7 pm, with performances from the Oskaloosa Winter Guard and the Dance Dynamix kids clinic. Be sure to come out and support all the Indians in this exciting week of activities!