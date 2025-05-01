Mahaska Health Welcomes Drew Lewis, DO, Pain Management Specialist

Mahaska Health welcomes Drew Lewis, DO, a fellowship trained, board-certified Pain Management Specialist to the Pain Management Team. Dr. Lewis brings his extensive background in medicine and education to offer care to patients in Oskaloosa and the Southeast Iowa region.

Dr. Lewis earned his Doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine at Des Moines University, College of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa and completed his residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at UC Davis Medical Center, in Sacramento California. Dr. Lewis specializes in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, treating musculoskeletal conditions including sports and spine conditions, low back and neck pain, shoulder, elbow, hand and wrist pain, hip, knee, foot and ankle pain.

Dr. Lewis taught at Des Moines University in West Des Moines, IA, as a professor and mentor. As a clinical educator, Dr. Lewis received several Teaching and Service Awards, including the 2014 Iowa ‘Physician of the Year Award,’ and the 2020 ‘AOA Mentor of the Year Award.’ He was recognized as a Fellow of the American Academy of Osteopathy and the National Academy of Osteopathic Medical Educators. These recognitions are a testament to Dr. Lewis’ commitment to excellence and community investment.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Lewis to Mahaska Health,” shared Amy Marshall, RN, MSN, Mahaska Health Chief of Clinic Operations. “His extensive experience, commitment to excellence, and compassionate care will be a great addition to our Pain Management Team. We are so grateful to be able to offer the community access to specialty pain management care close to home!”

Mahaska Health is honored to welcome Dr. Lewis to our team of experienced pain management specialists, dedicated to helping patients find relief from their pain and enhance their overall well-being. Offering a comprehensive range of treatments, including medications, physical therapy, injections, and alternative therapies, the Pain Management team customizes their approach to meet the unique needs of each patient. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit mahaskahealth.org or call (641) 672-3360.