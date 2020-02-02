Little Hawkeye Conference 2020 Results for Oskaloosa

106

Ryllie Siroky (16-18) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Ryllie Siroky (Oskaloosa) 16-18 won by fall over Hayden Eaton (Grinnell) 9-21 (Fall 1:03)
Semifinal – Jacob Fistler (Dallas Center-Grimes) 24-2 won by fall over Ryllie Siroky (Oskaloosa) 16-18 (Fall 2:31)
Cons. Semi – Ryllie Siroky (Oskaloosa) 16-18 received a bye () (Bye)
3rd Place Match – Trent Harper (Norwalk) 20-11 won by fall over Ryllie Siroky (Oskaloosa) 16-18 (Fall 1:39)

113

Connor Harbour (13-18) placed 6th and scored 4.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jake McKenzie (Norwalk) 7-9 won by fall over Connor Harbour (Oskaloosa) 13-18 (Fall 0:39)
Cons. Round 1 – Connor Harbour (Oskaloosa) 13-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi – Logan Gard (Dallas Center-Grimes) 18-14 won by fall over Connor Harbour (Oskaloosa) 13-18 (Fall 0:55)
5th Place Match – Jake McKenzie (Norwalk) 7-9 won by fall over Connor Harbour (Oskaloosa) 13-18 (Fall 0:59)

120

Trey Miller (19-17) placed 5th and scored 8.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Cooper Belt (Indianola) 25-13 won by major decision over Trey Miller (Oskaloosa) 19-17 (MD 15-2)
Cons. Round 1 – Trey Miller (Oskaloosa) 19-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi – Peyton Ritzert (Pella) 23-11 won by decision over Trey Miller (Oskaloosa) 19-17 (Dec 13-9)
5th Place Match – Trey Miller (Oskaloosa) 19-17 won by fall over Collin Hartz (Grinnell) 3-11 (Fall 2:00)

132

Zack Beebe (14-17) placed 5th and scored 8.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Quinn Rhamy (Pella) 8-20 won by decision over Zack Beebe (Oskaloosa) 14-17 (Dec 8-6)
Cons. Round 1 – Zack Beebe (Oskaloosa) 14-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi – Garrett Heater (Grinnell) 21-6 won by decision over Zack Beebe (Oskaloosa) 14-17 (Dec 8-5)
5th Place Match – Zack Beebe (Oskaloosa) 14-17 won by fall over Quinn Rhamy (Pella) 8-20 (Fall 3:59)

138

Leland Evans (26-8) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Leland Evans (Oskaloosa) 26-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal – Landon Card (Norwalk) 22-11 won by decision over Leland Evans (Oskaloosa) 26-8 (Dec 6-5)
Cons. Semi – Leland Evans (Oskaloosa) 26-8 won by fall over Gavin Moran (Dallas Center-Grimes) 15-17 (Fall 3:35)
3rd Place Match – Leland Evans (Oskaloosa) 26-8 won by decision over Camden Lloyd (Indianola) 26-13 (Dec 4-1)

145

Wyatt Krier (28-7) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Wyatt Krier (Oskaloosa) 28-7 won by fall over Dakota Borger (Newton) 3-10 (Fall 0:56)
Semifinal – Ryan Van Donselaar (Pella) 23-8 won by decision over Wyatt Krier (Oskaloosa) 28-7 (Dec 6-2)
Cons. Semi – Wyatt Krier (Oskaloosa) 28-7 won by fall over Caden Fenn (Dallas Center-Grimes) 11-17 (Fall 0:58)
3rd Place Match – Wyatt Krier (Oskaloosa) 28-7 won by major decision over Caden Nunez (Norwalk) 15-14 (MD 10-2)

152

Garisin Hynick (6-10) placed 5th and scored 6.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Ethan Vetterick (Norwalk) 26-2 won by fall over Garisin Hynick (Oskaloosa) 6-10 (Fall 1:34)
Cons. Round 1 – Garisin Hynick (Oskaloosa) 6-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi – Brayden Broderick (Dallas Center-Grimes) 7-4 won by fall over Garisin Hynick (Oskaloosa) 6-10 (Fall 0:44)
5th Place Match – Garisin Hynick (Oskaloosa) 6-10 received a bye () (Bye)

170

Blake Westercamp (10-22) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Canaan Terpstra (Newton) 22-9 won by fall over Blake Westercamp (Oskaloosa) 10-22 (Fall 1:02)
Cons. Round 1 – Blake Darnell (Pella) 9-24 won by fall over Blake Westercamp (Oskaloosa) 10-22 (Fall 3:53)

182

Will Campbell (5-27) placed 5th and scored 6.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Destin Schroder (Newton) 23-1 won by fall over Will Campbell (Oskaloosa) 5-27 (Fall 3:16)
Cons. Round 1 – Will Campbell (Oskaloosa) 5-27 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi – Garrett Morris (Dallas Center-Grimes) 25-9 won by fall over Will Campbell (Oskaloosa) 5-27 (Fall 1:05)
5th Place Match – Will Campbell (Oskaloosa) 5-27 won by decision over Gabe Gilman (Grinnell) 7-16 (Dec 5-4)

195

Sebastian Probst (4-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Miles Berg (Indianola) 39-3 won by fall over Sebastian Probst (Oskaloosa) 4-9 (Fall 1:38)
Cons. Round 1 – CJ Smith (Pella) 18-17 won by fall over Sebastian Probst (Oskaloosa) 4-9 (Fall 0:47)

220

Warren Feudner (7-12) placed 6th and scored 4.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jaylin Smith (Indianola) 31-11 won by fall over Warren Feudner (Oskaloosa) 7-12 (Fall 2:09)
Cons. Round 1 – Warren Feudner (Oskaloosa) 7-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi – Hunter Blomgren (Norwalk) 18-13 won by fall over Warren Feudner (Oskaloosa) 7-12 (Fall 1:59)
5th Place Match – Kody Huisman (Pella) 15-10 won by fall over Warren Feudner (Oskaloosa) 7-12 (Fall 0:45)

285

Kegan Mitts-Butler (20-9) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Kegan Mitts-Butler (Oskaloosa) 20-9 won by fall over Grant Waymire (Dallas Center-Grimes) 11-18 (Fall 2:45)
Semifinal – Kegan Mitts-Butler (Oskaloosa) 20-9 won by fall over Cael Crawford (Indianola) 20-18 (Fall 1:50)
1st Place Match – Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk) 28-2 won by fall over Kegan Mitts-Butler (Oskaloosa) 20-9 (Fall 1:28)

