Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of April 26 – May 2, 2020

DES MOINES – The number of initial claims in Iowa, filed between Sunday, April 26, and Saturday, May 2, was 24,693. There were 22,830 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 1,863 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 181,358

Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $50,931,302.43 for the same week.

The following industries had the most claims:

Manufacturing (6,053)

Industry Not Available – Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc (4,010)

Health Care & Social Assistance (2,988)

Accommodation & Food Services (2,200)

Retail Trade (1,768)

This week, a total of $111,378,600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits was paid to 164,088 Iowans. Since April 4, 2020, a total of $439,126,200 in benefits has been paid.

A total of $10,046,088.94 was paid to 15,612 Iowans receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

Employees and employers who have questions regarding returning to work should review the Frequently Asked Questions for each group on our website. We have recently updated these questions regarding the various scenarios as businesses reopen and employees are recalled. Employer questions can be found here: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/sites/search.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/files/content-files/FAQs%20Employers%2005.0520.pdf Questions 11-16 specifically relate to return to work questions. Employees can find assistance here and should review questions 10-29. Employee questions can be found here: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/sites/search.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/files/content-files/FAQs%20Workers%2005.01.20.pdf Additionally, these questions have been translated into 9 different languages that are available on the link. We continue to urge employers and employees to communicate with each other regarding any concerns the employees may have and educating employees about the safety precautions employers are taking to safeguard them while at work.

For more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims, please visit https://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics