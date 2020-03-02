Heart Honor to Usher

Oskaloosa–Olivia Usher (Sr., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mathematics) had a career week as she was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Monday.

Usher claimed her first weekly accolade after leading the Statesmen (23-6, 19-5 Heart) to a perfect 3-0 record, which locked up the #2 seed for the conference tournament.

The senior averaged 17.7 points and 6.0 rebounds, while shooting 59.4% from the field (57.1% 3-PT) and 73.3% at the free-throw line.

She scored 15 points with five rebounds against MidAmerica Nazarene Monday, and then added 12 points against Mount Mercy Wednesday. Both efforts were dwarfed by a huge double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds (both season highs) in Saturday’s victory over Peru State.

For the year, Usher is averaging 8.2 points with 4.4 rebounds, while also recording 63 assists, 24 steals, and two blocks. The senior has thus far hit 44.3% of her shots (41.1% 3-PT), while making 71.8% from the charity stripe.

The laurel is the second of the season for WPU.