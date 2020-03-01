Four Dutch wrestlers advance to regional semifinals

DUBUQUE — A quartet of Central College wrestlers, including three seniors, won two matches and advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regional Saturday.

Central is tied for fourth in the team standings with 76 points. Loras College is in the lead with 114.5 points.

Seniors Daniel Radcliffe (141 pounds, Lockport, Ill., Lockport Township HS), Nathan Fritz (184 pounds, Sigourney) and Duncan Lee (285 pounds, Newton) are joined by sophomore Rob Areyano (149 pounds, Selma, Calif.) in the semifinals where each can earn a spot at the NCAA Division III Championships with a win.

Radcliffe, the No. 10 ranked wrestler in the country, sprinted into the semifinals with a fall in his first match and a 14-2 major decision in his second.

“He was extremely dominant in both matches,” Van Kley said. “He seems entirely locked in and excited for the challenge tomorrow.”

He’ll face Coe College’s Riley Wright in the semifinals. He defeated Wright in their first meeting this season, 11-6, on November 21.

Fritz also won by fall in the first round and then had a 13-4 major decision in his second match to put himself in a position to return to the national meet. He qualified in 2018 but came up short last year.

“He wrestled outstanding today,” Van Kley said. “He’s done all the work physically and he’s in a good place mentally.”

In his semifinal, he’ll battle Cornell College’s Bryce Overson for the first time this season.

Lee avenged a January loss against Daryl Aiello of the University of Dubuque with a 6-2 decision in the quarterfinals. He also won by fall in the first round.

“There was a ton of resilience shown by Duncan today,” Van Kley said. “Our guys really stepped up and I think that was probably the biggest one.”

Jordan Brandon of Wartburg College awaits Lee in the semifinals. Brandon, who has been ranked much of the season, was defeated by Lee 6-5 on January 25.

Areyano won both of his matches by fall, including a pin of 2018 national champion Brock Rathbun from Wartburg.

“It was a really competitive match,” Van Kley said. “Rob continues to step up in big matches.”

The 149-pound sophomore draws North Central College’s (Ill.) Anthony Rink in the semifinals, a wrestler he has not previously faced.

Four other Dutch wrestlers remain in contention after going 2-1 on the first day of action: Shandon Akeo (junior, 133 pounds, Honolulu, Hawaii, Kapolei HS), Collin Groleau (senior, 165 pounds, Peru, Ill., LaSalle-Peru Township HS), Griffen McBride (junior, 174 pounds, Pleasantville) and Gavin Babcock (junior, Altoona, Southeast Polk HS).

“I thought our guys really showed up today,” Van Kley said. “They displayed the toughness we talk about in our program.”

The wrestlers return to the mats at the Five Flags Center Sunday morning at 11 a.m.