Dutch men finish runner-up at Wartburg indoor track meet

WAVERLY — The Central College men’s track and field team got some big point totals from the field events while finishing second at the Wartburg Select indoor track meet Saturday.

In the seven-team field, Central was second with 117 points. The hosts, Wartburg College, won the event with 253 points.

“We did a really good job competing and proving that even though we don’t have the depth we want right now, we are still contenders,” coach Brandon Sturman said.

Thrower Theo Baldus (sophomore, St. Ansgar) finished second in both the shot put (43 feet, 7 inches) and weight throw (49-3). His shot put was a new career-best effort.

“Theo definitely put it together today,” Sturman said. “He’s been taking to the weight throw but he had a really good day at shot which has been a frustrating event for him.”

Pole vaulter Tanner Johnson (junior, Gallatin, Mo.) recorded his best mark of the season (13-1.5) en route to his first individual title of the year.

“Tanner had a great meet,” Sturman said. “It was his best day in a year. He’s being more patient and we’re trying to keep him healthy and slowly increase those marks.”

Adam Sylvia (freshman, Rochester, Mass., Old Rochester HS) led a trio of Dutch runners at the top of the 1,000-meter run results with a time of 2:44.09. Daniel Sunvold (senior, Monroe, Southeast Polk HS) and Thatcher Krob (sophomore, Lisbon) in second (2:46.25) and third (2:48.30).

Nate Sanders (junior, Waukee) was fourth in the mile (4:27.57) and Will DeHaan (sophomore, DeWitt, Central DeWitt HS) was fifth (4:28.25)

“The distance crew was on a high mileage week,” Sturman said. “They had some tired legs but ran tough.”

Brock Lewis (sophomore, Lathrop, Mo.) was the top collegiate finisher in the long jump (22-11) and second overall. Drake Lewis (sophomore, Lathrop, Mo.) ran the 60-meter hurdle finals in 7.86 seconds to finish second. Danny Devenuto (sophomore, Plainfield, Ill., North HS) was fourth in the hurdles in a time of 8.92 seconds.

The Dutch are headed to Maryville, Missouri next weekend for the Bearcat Open hosted by Northwest Missouri State University. A distance carnival on Friday night precedes the rest of them eet on Saturday.