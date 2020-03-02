Cheer and Dance Teams Compete at Regional Qualifier

Baldwin City, Kan.–The William Penn competitive cheerleading and dance teams concluded their 2020 seasons at the NAIA Midwest Regional Qualifier Friday and Saturday.

The Statesmen cheer team finished seventh out of 10 teams with 57.075 points, while Missouri Valley claimed the title and the automatic berth to NAIA Nationals with 77.9 points.

The dance crew ended up eighth out of eight teams with 41.76667 points. Host Baker earned the crown and the auto berth with 86.01667 points.

“For both teams, they finished on a strong note with this being their first competitive season in years,” Head Coach Abby Reynolds said. “Both teams were dealt some obstacles, but these athletes did not let them define us and worked hard to showcase their talents in the NAIA.”

“We not only put two amazing routines out there, but gained a lot of support and momentum in the Heart and NAIA,” Reynolds added. “I am very proud of the countless hours our athletes spent working on these routines, the flexibility they had in reworking parts of the routines, and overall, going out on the competitive mat with two very young teams. These teams are starting something big here and I cannot wait to see where we go. Next year is going to be something to watch out for.”