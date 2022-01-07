Central wrestlers blank Waldorf

PELLA — In its first competition of 2022, the Central College wrestling team raced to a 46-0 win over Waldorf University Friday night.

Central is 6-2 on the season in duals. Waldorf fell to 1-2 on the year.

The Dutch were victorious in all seven matches that were contested. The Warriors were open at three weight classes and gave Central forfeit victories.

After winning the first four matches by decision, Central closed out the night with a trio of bonus-point victories. Colby Tool (freshman, Reasnor, PCM HS) earned an 8-0 major decision at 165 pounds. Landon Kirby (freshman, Grinnell) and Miles Berg (sophomore, Indianola) went back-to-back with falls at 174 pounds and 197 pounds.

“Miles had a hard, smart match,” Van Kley said. “He got taken done early but stayed in the match.”

Rheiner Stahlbaum (125 pounds, Johnston) and Julian Rodriguez (149 pounds, junior, Escondido, Calif.) were winners in their first varsity dual appearances of the season. Stahlbaum won 8-7 and Rodriguez won 2-0.

“We’re always excited to get new guys in the lineup,” Van Kley said. “Julian is a guy who is doing everything right in our program. I’m unbelievably proud of his work ethic and very excited to see him get his chance.”

Both teams are competing in Central’s Under Armour Invitational Saturday. Action starts at 10 a.m. in the H.S. Kuyper Fieldhouse.

“I thought we did a good job of attacking and getting to our offense,” Van Kley said. “We’re excited about tomorrow.”