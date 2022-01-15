Central men cruise to title at Dutch Athletics Classic

PELLA — Crowning five individual winners and topping the field in the only relay provided the Central College men’s track and field enough points to win the home Dutch Athletics Classic Saturday.

Central topped the six-team field with 188 points. Buena Vista University was runner-up with 111 points.

Senior Thomas Spoehr (Bennington, Neb.) was in third place of the shot put before stepping up for his fifth attempt. He reached 47 feet, 11 inches on that attempt and moved into first place. That effort moved him up to 26th nationally.

“He’s been putting in a lot of work,” coach Brandon Sturman said. “He set a goal of hitting 15 meters (49-2.5) and he made strides towards that today.”

Central was dominant in the short sprints as Joe Stein (sophomore, Milford, Spirit Lake) and JD Elefson (freshman, Ankeny, North Polk HS) went 1-2 in the 60-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. Stein went 6.94 in the 60 and 22.70 in the 200. Elefson crossed the in 7.19 for the 60 and 23.32 in the 200. Brian Hart (freshman, Norwalk) added a third-place finish in the 60-meter dash (7.29 seconds).

“Joe did what he always does,” Sturman said. “JD is a guy we knew could really help us.”

Elefson also anchored the winning 4×400-meter relay team to a time of 3:30.94. He was joined by Nolan Renyolds (junior, Montezuma), Grant Boyse (junior, Wellman, Mid-Prairie HS) and Carter Tryon (senior, Winterset).

The Dutch had the top three runners in the 3,000-meter run, led by Noah Jorgensen’s (sophomore, Sidney) winning time of 8:48.80. Adam Sylvia (junior, Rochester, Mass., Old Rochester) was second (8:49.30) and Caleb Silver (junior, Conrad, BCLUW HS) was third (9:04.61).

“Noah was awesome,” Sturman said. “He’s a year older and coming off a great cross country season. He’s fitter than he’s ever been and now it’s about increasing the track speed he needs so he can excel at the 3K and rop down to the 800. We were really impressed with him this afternoon.”

Brock Lewis (senior, Lathrop, Mo.) was the top long jumper in the field, reaching 22-11.25. Lucas Heitz (junior, Adel, ADM HS) and Drake Lewis (senior, Lathrop, Mo.) went 2-3 in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.61 seconds and 8.93 seconds, respectively. Heitz was third in the pole vault 11-11.75.

The Dutch are headed to the Prairie Wolf Invitational next Friday in Lincoln, Nebraska. The meet will start at 1 p.m.