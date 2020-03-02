Blaylock’s Double-Doubles Lead to Weekly Award

Oskaloosa–Kevion Blaylock (Jr., Houston, Texas, Information Technology) was a scoring and rebounding star last week, and for his efforts he was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Monday.

Blaylock garnered his first weekly honor after heading William Penn (27-3, 21-3 Heart) to three wins as it secured the Heart regular season crown and the #1 seed for the league tournament.

The junior averaged 18.0 points and 16.3 rebounds, while shooting 51.6% from the field (50.0% 3-PT) and 94.7% from the free-throw line.

Blaylock opened the week with 18 points and 18 rebounds against MidAmerica Nazarene last Monday, and then put up 18 points along with 15 rebounds versus Mount Mercy Wednesday. The regular season concluded Saturday and the junior tacked on 18 more points and 16 more boards in a matchup with Peru State. In his first two contests, he shot well over 50% from the field (7-for-10 and 6-for-9, respectively), but did most of his damage at the charity stripe in the PSC game (12-for-12).

For the year, Blaylock is averaging 16.6 points and 11.2 rebounds, while also posting 32 assists, 14 blocks, and nine steals. He is shooting 56.7% from the floor (41.5% 3-PT) and 84.7% from the line.

The award is the fifth of the season for WPU.