William Penn Ends Scoreless Streak in Win Vs. Pirates

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen women’s soccer team got the proverbial monkey off its back in several ways as it defeated Park 3-1 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play Wednesday.

WPU (2-5, 1-4 Heart) entered the contest winless at home, winless in the league, and without a goal in its previous four matchups. All of that is now history as the navy and gold took out its frustrations on the newest member of the Heart. It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools in women’s soccer.

The hosts got on the board first, doing so in the 13th minute when Iris Navarro (So., Ontario, Calif., Biology) sent a long ball into the box. Breana Roberts (So., Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda) tracked it down, but in the process she also collided violently with the Pirate goalkeeper. Both players made it back to their feet fortunately, but it was the Statesmen who came out on top when the dust cleared as a penalty kick was awarded. Navarro was given the opportunity and she slotted the ball into the bottom right corner, just out of the reach of the diving PU keeper.

The goal is Navarro’s first of 2020.

Navarro was far from done with her contributions as just over eight minutes later she was again on the distribution end of a scoring play. Darlene Gonzalez (Fr., Thornton, Colo., Biology) dropped the ball off to her and she chipped it over the defense. Taylor Witthauer (Fr., Vancouver, Wash., Nursing) then ran the ball down on the left flank and dribbled right to the goal for a 1-on-1 chance. The Pirate keeper came out to challenge the freshman, but she was able to slip a shot past her into the far post netting for a 2-0 advantage. Witthauer, who finished with a team-high six shots, now has two scores this fall.

The 31st minute witnessed WPU’s third and final goal of the evening. Kaitlin Falaney (So., Ottawa, Ill., Sports Management) claimed possession deep in the corner and found a streaking Navarro, who then took a few touches towards the endline. She eventually crossed a ball in front of the net and Brittney Severson (Jr., Omaha, Neb., Sociology) was there to poke it home for her first goal of the year. Navarro now has two assists, while Falaney’s efforts netted her the first assist of her sophomore campaign.

After leading 10-4 in shots in the first half, the Statesmen settled for a more 50-50 game after intermission (8-7 edge in shots in the second half). Park (1-3, 1-3 Heart) even broke up the possible shutout with a goal at the 72:43 mark, but that is all the noise the visitors would muster.

Katja Bierman (Fr., Colorado Springs, Colo., Digital Communication) posted one save in the win.

“The ladies definitely earned everything they got tonight,” Head Coach Jack Hartley said. “As a team, they have stepped things up in training and hopefully this is a reminder for them to keep putting in that same effort. One day at a time, the small and seemingly insignificant details will add up to something great in the future. We will enjoy this win tonight and then get ready for Saturday.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Springfield, Mo. Saturday to face Evangel in Heart action at 12 p.m.