Strong First Half Sees WPU Top Baker

Oskaloosa– The Baker Wildcats entered as one of the top teams in the nation after making a run to the NAIA Final site last season. However, they left Oskaloosa with a defeat as two first-half goals pushed William Penn to a 2-1 Heart of America Athletic Conference victory. The Statesmen improved to 4-4 overall on the year with the win and 4-2 in Heart play.

The Wildcats came out strong in the first few minutes as their tempo was evident with the high press the squad employed. Despite the pressure, the navy and gold collected the first shot of the game as Samuel Marchi (Jr., London, England) put a header wide. Korby Ring (So., Independence, Mo., Political Science) also missed wide a couple minutes later as the home side was able to push the ball behind the press and into the attacking end. Baker responded with a corner and a decent look, but the Statesmen backline was able to clear the danger.

The first 15 minutes continued to prove fruitful for WPU as Sagar Bhattarai (Jr., Columbus, Ohio) forced Baker goalie Collyn Lowry to make his first save of the game. Just as the clock ticked into the 15th minute, a long ball to Nick Serrano (Jr., Inglewood, Calif.) allowed him to take it wide of the goal. He then sent it back into the box where Kenedy Deviska (Jr., Pignon, Haiti, Wellness & Recreation) was waiting and his shot found the back of the net to open the scoring.

It did not take long for the Statesmen to double their lead as a foul against Baker in the box gave WPU a penalty kick, as Donaciano Mesina (Sr., Inglewood, Calif., Sports Management) was taken down on the play. Bhattarai remained perfect on the year from the spot as he went left and Lowry dove the other way. Up 2-0, the Statesmen continued to control the game overall.

Overall, William Penn played a majority of the half in the attacking end with 13 shots (five on goal) and gave up only one shot which missed the net as Rafael Martins (Jr., Boca Raton, Fla.) had little to do in his own end.

Coming out of the halftime break, Baker came out with speed as it earned two quick corner kicks in the first few minutes of the second frame. However, the Statesmen cleared the line and continued to play well as Cranston McDonald (So., Naples, Fla., Biology) and Edgar Tavares (Jr., Everett, Wash.) got the first shots of the half away. Bhattarai and Ring again let shots go, but could not get them to sneak through the defenders or Lowry. The game then settled into a bit of a midfield battle as the Wildcats tried to play their way back into the game and WPU tried to force them back again.

The Wildcats began to get the upper hand and were rewarded with a goal in the 75th minute as a long ball found a winger open on the far side. Lifting a cross towards the top of the six, it was headed in by Antonio Salas off the near post and it ricocheted into the far side of the net to make it 2-1. While Baker seemed energized, it also served as a wake-up call for the Statesmen, who responded by pushing the ball back up the field.

It could have been 2-2 as after a WPU corner kick, the clearance caught the Statesmen defense at the other end of the field. With just Martins to beat, the Baker striker strolled in but his final touch pushed it too far in front of him and Martins, jumping out of the six-yard box, slid in front of the ball and knocked it away and the follow-up shot missed wide.

The big scare in their minds, the navy and gold stepped up and started to eat the time left on the board with possession and good challenges in the Baker end. The final Wildcat corner kick was no threat and time expired just three minutes later as the Statesmen collected their second win in a row.

William Penn ended with 19 total shots, including eight on target, but they lost the corner kick battle 7-2. Bhattarai led the team with five shots (three on goal) and a goal. Deviska had only two shots, but managed a goal and an assist, while McDonald and Hidenobu Inoue (Jr., Yamaguchi, Japan) each had two shots. Martins made one save on the day.

“We took care of business in the first half,” said Head Coach Simon Brown. “We had goals by Kenzie and Sagar, but we couldn’t get the third goal to kill the game off when we were dominating, and good teams like Baker stay around and don’t give up. We need to have better decision-making in the final third and putting games away when we have the lead. Park on Wednesday will be another great test for us.”

Next Up: The conference newcomers will come to town as the Pirates of Park will play the Statesmen at Drost Field Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.