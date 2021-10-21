Peggy Parker

March 27, 1953 – October 20, 2021

Oskaloosa (Pella), Iowa | Age 68

Peggy Parker, 68, of Oskaloosa and formerly of Pella, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa. She was born March 27, 1953, in Monroe, Iowa, the daughter of Lee and Barbara Cummings Van Baale.

Peggy graduated from Monroe High School with the class of 1970. Following graduation, she worked in various retail stores in Knoxville.

In June of 1972, she was united in marriage to David Parker in Las Vegas. To this union two daughters were born Rhea and Lori. While their children were young Peggy and David made the decision for Peggy to stay home and care for her family and home. Peggy and David later divorced but remained close friends.

Later in life Peggy worked for the Knoxville Community School district for the hot lunch program. Last she worked at Casey’s in Pella, retiring from there in 2008.

She enjoyed reading, watching television especially “The Voice”. She also enjoyed gardening.

Her family includes her two daughters, Rhea Parker and Lori Parker both of Pella; four grandchildren: Chloe Adams, Riley Adams, Conner Parker, Maria Parker; two sisters, Cathy Ball of Sandyville, Iowa and Betty Heisler of Monroe, Iowa; close friend, David Parker of Reasnor; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

As was Peggy’s wish her body has been cremated.

The family will be at the Bates Funeral Chapel Friday evening October 22, 2021 from 4-6 pm to greet friends and relatives. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Oskaloosa Public Library.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Peggy Parker please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.