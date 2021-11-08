Oskaloosa Student Council Invites Veterans

The Oskaloosa High School Student Council welcomes you to our Veterans Day Assembly on Thursday, November 11, 2021 to show appreciation for your service. The assembly will be held in the large gym at the high school at 1 pm. All veterans are invited, as well family and friends. The OHS Student Council will provide desserts and coffee after the assembly. If you have any questions contact Kim Gile at 641-673-3407 or at gilek@oskycsd.org. We hope to see you there. We appreciate your service!