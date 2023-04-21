Mahaska Health Facing Lawsuit After Allegations From A Former Doctor

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Mahaska Health is facing a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa.

The suit was filed by Amanda Moreno, D.O. because, according to her lawsuit, she is protected from discriminatory practices based on her sex and religion as well as against retaliation for opposing discriminatory conduct under Iowa and Federal Law.

The lawsuit names Mahaska Health Partnership, some members of leadership, and Board as defendants.

Moreno claims, “[Mahaska Health Partnership] administration, including Defendants Breon, DeRonde, and Cornelder, have a history of taking discriminatory acts against female employees and those that do not share their religious faith and political views. Their goal was to replace the current female employees with male employees who share their religious beliefs and political opinions.”

Oskaloosa News contacted Mahaska Health for a comment about the lawsuit and the accusations levied against it.

We received an email from the hospital’s attorney stating, “Mahaska Health has been providing quality and compassionate medical care to the citizens of rural Iowa for nearly 116 years. Mahaska Health declines to comment on the specifics of Ms. Moreno’s claim due to the pending litigation. However, Mahaska Health denies the allegations that have been made against it and intends to firmly defend the litigation. Mahaska Health is confident the pending litigation will be appropriately resolved through the legal process.”