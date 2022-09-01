Irene Thies

August 26, 1923 – August 1, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 98

Irene M. Thies, 98, of Oskaloosa, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. She was born on August 26, 1923, in Boone, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Selma (Lindbom) Swanson.

Irene attended school in Boone.

On December 6, 1947, Irene was united in marriage to Raymond Thies at Jefferson, Iowa.

Irene worked as a Manager at See’s Candy Store in Seattle, a career she was extremely proud of. She later moved back to Boone and worked in the laundry department at the Evangelical Free Church Home until retiring after 20 years.

She was a member of the Marion Street United Methodist Church in Boone and a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 817. She enjoyed baking, fishing and watching the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. She enjoyed watching her granddaughter play softball, never missing a game. In her later years, she treasured taking trips to visit her great children, always bringing them a made from scratch treat.

She is survived by her children, Sherrin Hicklin of Oskaloosa, Steve (Lynn) Thies of Longview, WA., and Edward Eckhoff of Bandon, OR., her grandchildren, Ayrrin (John) Kostelnick of El Paso, IL., Carey (Loran) Moe of Longview, WA., and Brooke (Eric) Stokes of Valley View, TX. And numerous great grandchildren.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a son, Gary Thies; two grandsons, Damion Eckhoff and John Eckhoff; a son-in-law, Mike Hicklin and her siblings, Robert Swanson, Charles Swanson, Helen Furst, Betty Meis, Marjory Showers, Dorothy Hovee and Mary Cofer.

As was Irene’s wish, her body will be cremated and a graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Pilot Mound Cemetery in Pilot Mound, Iowa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements

