Corner-Kick Goals Guide Statesmen to Win

Oskaloosa–After a scoreless first 45 minutes of play, the William Penn men’s soccer team ended its misery with three second-half goals, all coming off of corner kicks, to defeat Park 3-1 in Heart of America Athletic Conference action Wednesday.

Despite nine corner-kick chances in the first stanza, WPU (5-4, 4-2 Heart) walked into the locker room with a goose egg on the scoreboard, but fortunately kept the visiting Pirates (2-2-1, 2-2-1 Heart) also scoreless in the first-ever meeting between the two schools in men’s soccer.

Then just 2:32 into the second half, off of a corner kick (WPU had 16 total), Nick Serrano (Jr., Inglewood, Calif.) collected a loose ball in front of the goal and put it into the netting. The goal is his second of the year.

Park answered less than two minutes later, however, but the remainder of the contest belonged to the hosts.

The navy and gold earned another corner-kick opportunity in the 67th minute and after all the frustration it had in the opening period, William Penn managed one more goal off a set piece. The original kick was unsuccessfully cleared by a PU player right to William Thyer (Jr., Bridgend, Wales, Sports Management) and he punched it home to put his team ahead for good. Thyer now has two goals on the campaign.

Kenedy Deviska (Jr., Pignon, Haiti, Wellness and Recreation) finally put the game to rest with 8:56 remaining, when seconds after one more corner kick was broken up, Edgar Tavares (Jr., Everett, Wash.) served a cross to the far post, Cranston McDonald (So., Naples, Fla., Biology) nearly headed it home. The ball hit the crossbar and when it came back down, Deviska tapped it home. The goal is Deviska’s team-leading sixth of the fall. The double assist was credited to McDonald (his second) and Tavares (his first).

WPU, who has won three in a row, outshot Park 18-7 (6-3 in shots on goal) as Rafael Martins (Jr., Boca Raton, Fla.) claimed the win with two saves between the pipes. Six separate players tallied multiple shots with Serrano leading the way with three attempts.

“After an even first half and us not taking our chances, we came out firing in the second half,” Head Coach Simon Brown said. “We had so many corners that we eventually had to make some of them count. We are happy to get the win and put three in a row together.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Springfield, Mo. Saturday to face Evangel in Heart action at 2:30 p.m.