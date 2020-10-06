Child Safe After Reported Abduction

On October 5th, 2020, officers with the Ottumwa Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Albia Road for a report of a burglary in progress. Responding officers were then notified by the dispatch center that a child had also been abducted from this location. Officers located the child and suspect inside of Southern Iowa Mental Health Center. The suspect was identified as Joseph Michael Agan (35) of Ottumwa. The victim was under the age of two years old.

Agan resisted and assaulted arresting officers, but was ultimately taken into custody approximately nine minutes after the initial report was made to police.

Agan has been booked into the Wapello County Jail on the following charges;

• Child Stealing (C Felony)

• Burglary 3rd Degree (D Felony)

• Interference with Official Acts (Simple Misdemeanor)

• Assault on a Peace Officer (Serious Misdemeanor)

Agan is currently being held in the Wapello County Jail with no bond.

Please note the following pursuant to recent Supreme Court rulings: “A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”