Charlea Terpstra

March 20, 1927 – May 24, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 92

Charlea Terpstra, 92, of Oskaloosa passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa. Mildred Charlea Terpstra was born March 20, 1927, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to Lester “Leo” and Blanche “Marie” (Hartman) Hoit.

Charlea attended Star County School West Des Moines Township as a youngster. She began high school in Eddyville and finished at Oskaloosa High School in 1945.

Charlea married John Evert Terpstra on her 21st birthday, March 20, 1948, at Central Reformed Church in Oskaloosa.

They farmed southwest of Oskaloosa on a place they remained their entire married life.

Charlea enjoyed caring for her yard and growing flowers. As a child, her parents always took her to the Iowa State Fair, and that was a habit that she and John continued with their family. In 1988, they began camping at the fair and continued that tradition through 2010.

All of Charlea’s family lives in the Oskaloosa area; they include her sons: Mike Terpstra and Larry (& Marva) Terpstra; grandson, Derek (& Ronda) Terpstra; great-grandchildren, Seth and Violet Terpstra; step-great-granddaughter, Paige Flynn; and great-step-grandson, Patrick Flynn. She is also survived by three nieces: Jill (& Scott) Ewing, Laura Hoit, and Debbie Weston, all of Oskaloosa; and great nephews, Kyle and Brett Ewing, of Oskaloosa.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carol (& Jim) Bass, and a brother, Hubert Hoit.

Graveside Funeral Services for Charlea will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Henness Cemetery in Mahaska County with Rev. Bruce Wittern of the Central United Methodist Church officiating. Langkamp Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to Central United Methodist Church.

