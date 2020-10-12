Central hanging on to third at league women’s golf tourney

AMES—Gusty winds sent scores jumping Sunday but the Central College women’s golf team is hanging on to third place heading into the final round of the 54-hole American Rivers Conference Championships.

Competing at the par-71 Ames Golf & Country Club, the Dutch stand at 333-343—676, just a shot better than Luther College’s 335-342–677 while the University of Dubuque leads at 309-325—634 with Wartburg College at 318-329–647. Buena Vista University is fifth at 364-361—725 followed by Simpson College at 365-369—734 and Nebraska Wesleyan University at 384-364—748. Two of the league’s nine schools are not able to field full squads.

Freshman Mackenzie Biggs (freshman, Bloomington, Ill., Normal HS) dropped a notch into a tie for third in the medalist standings at 76-83—159. She endured a difficult opening nine holes with a 9-over-par 44 but rebounded with a 3-over 39 on the back nine.

Dubuque’s Madison Bowers leads with 74-80—154 and teammate Daniela Miranda took over second with 77-80—157. Biggs is tied with Luther’s Morgan Kranz, who also shot 76-83—159.

“She struggled a little bit on the front nine,” coach Tabitha Schumacher said. “She had a couple putts that didn’t drop. But she had a really good finish.”

Sophomore Delaney Underwood (Mitchellville, Colfax-Mingo HS) carded Central’s best round of the day and climbed into a tie for seventh at 82-80—162. Peyton Bytnar (freshman, Bettendorf) is at 87-91–178, Whitney Anderson (sophomore, Sioux Rapids, Sioux Central HS) is at 88-92–180 and Madison Clark (sophomore, Bloomington, Ill., Central Catholic HS) is at 93-89–182.

“I was really happy with how they played the back nine,” Schumacher said. “They really battled back. Even though the weather is different, your expectations are the same and that can be tough. I think it helped when they saw that other teams’ scores were higher, too.”

Monday’s final round starts at 11 a.m. The Dutch are seeking to improve on last year’s fourth-place conference finish. They have captured 10 league championships with 10 top-two finishes in the past 12 seasons.

“It’s supposed to be a little cooler but not quite as windy,” Schumacher said. “We understand where we are and I think the players are in a good mindset. I’m excited. We just need to play one shot at a time and see what happens.”