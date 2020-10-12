Another Big Win for Men’s Soccer

Springfield, Mo.–It was another huge day for the men’s soccer team of William Penn as the squad blasted their way past Evangel in Heart of America Athletic Conference play. The score was 5-0 after one half of play and with four more goals in the second, the navy and gold collected the win away from home 9-0 to move to 6-4 overall and 6-2 in Heart play.

It was clear quite early on who was in control as just two minutes into the contest, Sagar Bhattarai (Jr., Columbus, Ohio) delivered a lovely strike to make it 1-0 on the first shot of the game. The Crusaders got a shot away four minutes later, but Rafael Martins (Jr., Boca Raton, Fla.) made the easy save.

From there on, it was WPU doing all of the attacking work. Milton Magana (Jr., Los Angeles, Calif.) got the next shot for the team, but it missed high. Nick Serrano (Jr., Inglewood, Calif.) had a shot saved just a minute later.

Goal number two came in the 23rd minute as Victor Hernandez (Sr., Los Angeles, Calif., Exercise Science) scored for the first time since 2018.

Four minutes later, it was 3-0 as Magana slotted his attempt into the back of the net. Then came another first goal as Hidenobu Inoue (Jr., Yamaguchi, Japan) found the back of the net to make it 4-0 in the 36th minute to open his account as a Statesmen. Cranston McDonald (So., Naples, Fla., Biology) scored in the 38th minute as well to make it 5-0 as the offense continued to press and create chances.

The first 45 came to a merciful end for the hosts, as they gave up 17 shots to the Statesmen, while only getting one shot away themselves. WPU put 13 of those shots on target and also had the only two corner kicks of the first half.

Ten minutes into the second half, Bhattarai made it 6-0. A foul had given the navy and gold a set-piece opportunity and Bhattari would convert the chance into his second goal of the afternoon. Kenedy Deviska (Jr., Pignon, Haiti, Wellness & Recreation) was denied just a minute later as a long ball found the forward, but the Evangel keeper was up to the task.

Inoue put in his second of the day in the 66th minute to make it 7-0, while Hernandez made it 8-0 off of a lovely ball from Luke Andrews (Jr., Andover, England). With just eight minutes to go, Hevany Motta (Jr., Santo Antao, Cape Verde) brought in a pass and put his shot past the goalie for his second goal of the year. The 9-0 victory keeps WPU in the hunt for the top of the Heart standings.

Of their 34 total shots, the navy and gold saw 24 hit the frame. They had only four corner kicks in the contest, but also did not permit any corner kicks, while Evangel would add only one shot to its tally in the second 45 minutes. Motta put seven shots up, six on target, to pace the team, while Hernandez had six shots with five on the mark. Almost every offensive player for the Statesmen got a shot away in the victory, while Andrews picked up the only assist. Martins needed to make only one save.

“We traveled well, prepared well, and the boys took care of business,” said Head Coach Simon Brown. “It was great to see the boys that have been working hard, like Hidenobu and Victor, get their first goals of the year. We are now in a great spot going into our first week off since the season began. We look forward to getting some rest before the Graceland game.”

Next Up: The Statesmen travel to Lamoni next Saturday to face Graceland in Heart play at 7:30 p.m.